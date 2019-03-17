Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Element Solutions (ESI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Element Solutions Inc. provides specialty chemical products and technical services. It serves consumer electronics, communication infrastructure, automobile, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore oil production and drilling industries. Element Solutions Inc., formerly known as Platform Specialty Products, is based in West Palm Beach, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of ESI opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Element Solutions has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 40,451,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $474,091,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019.

