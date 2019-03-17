Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphatec (ATEC) to Sell

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $2.92 on Friday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.60% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $53,265.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 726,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Mari Howell bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Alphatec by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 684,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 249,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 249,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphatec by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares during the period. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.