Zacks: Harte Hanks Inc (HHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.77) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harte Hanks an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on HHS. ValuEngine raised Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

HHS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 7,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,478. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.34.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

