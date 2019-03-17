Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.25. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,233 shares of company stock worth $701,185 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

