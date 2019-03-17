Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku Inc (ROKU) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Roku reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of ROKU opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.88 and a beta of 3.90. Roku has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $77.57.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $493,323.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,639 shares of company stock worth $22,880,175 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 121,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Roku by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

