Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.72. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, November 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,350 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.68 per share, with a total value of $49,518.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $148,554. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

