Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $106,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FL traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 3,472,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Foot Locker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to repurchase up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

