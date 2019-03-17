Zacks: Analysts Set $75.00 Price Target for First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $75.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Savings Financial Group an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.30.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.16. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

In related news, Director Samuel E. Eckart sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $249,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $486,571 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

