Zacks: Analysts Expect Xencor Inc (XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report $60.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $126.25 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $147.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.02 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $124.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Xencor to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

XNCR traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,113. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

