Zacks: Analysts Expect TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 295,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 389.25 and a beta of 0.88. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 39,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,242,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $209,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

