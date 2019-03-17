Zacks: Analysts Expect Teligent Inc (TLGT) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings. Teligent reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teligent.

Get Teligent alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of Teligent stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Teligent has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teligent by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teligent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teligent during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teligent by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Teligent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,249,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teligent (TLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.