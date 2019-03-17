Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,444,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,577,366,000 after buying an additional 517,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,047,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,174,248,000 after buying an additional 204,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,211,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,358,000 after buying an additional 347,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,206,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,014,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,239,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,447. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply