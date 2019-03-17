Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,444,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,577,366,000 after buying an additional 517,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,047,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,174,248,000 after buying an additional 204,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,211,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,358,000 after buying an additional 347,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,206,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,014,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,239,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,447. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.