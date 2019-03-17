Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.94.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $62,387,771.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,782.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock worth $414,622,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,681. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.