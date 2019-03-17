Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $31,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:SOI opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $788.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,517,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,416,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 271,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/yorktown-energy-partners-x-l-sells-2000000-shares-of-solaris-oilfield-infrastructure-inc-soi-stock.html.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.