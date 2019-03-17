Yocoin Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Yocoin has a total market capitalization of $807,805.00 and approximately $2,534.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Yocoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.01535048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001425 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001650 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00036415 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org . Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

