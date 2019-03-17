Yelp Inc (YELP) Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,861 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9,220.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 927,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $381,814,000 after acquiring an additional 606,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $20,179,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,345,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,585,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.11 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $76,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,332. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

