YEE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. YEE has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $166,235.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.41 or 0.17355328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00051151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00001210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, Huobi, ABCC, CoinTiger, FCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

