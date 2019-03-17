Xperi (XPER) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.81

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 16917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several brokerages have commented on XPER. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Xperi from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Xperi by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

