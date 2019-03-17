Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 251.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 2,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 2,313.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $124.17 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

