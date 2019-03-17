X Financial’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial’s (NYSE:XYF) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 18th. X Financial had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $104,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th.

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. X Financial has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,525,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,617,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

