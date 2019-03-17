X Financial (XYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given X Financial an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,525,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in X Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 69,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,725. X Financial has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

