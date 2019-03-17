Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Director Sells $50,158.50 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,633. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $202.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.94.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

