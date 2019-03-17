WSP Global (WSP) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.50 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised WSP Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Laurentian increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.95.

WSP opened at C$71.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55. WSP Global has a one year low of C$56.09 and a one year high of C$75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

