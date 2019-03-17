WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of WPX Energy worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WPX Energy by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy wpx” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.22 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

