WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Position Lifted by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,470,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,346 shares during the period. WPX Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of WPX Energy worth $84,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

WPX opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

