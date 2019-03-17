WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 311.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 53.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

WPC stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.60. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.44%.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

