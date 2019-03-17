Worldpay Inc (WP) Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,338 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 35.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1,859.6% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

WP stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Worldpay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Worldpay from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

