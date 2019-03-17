Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WETF. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.68. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $97,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Muni purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 164,500 shares of company stock worth $982,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

