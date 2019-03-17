Wingstop’s (WING) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $74.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Wingstop stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 123,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $121,793.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $318,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,700 shares of company stock worth $3,533,959 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wingstop by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wingstop by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

