WillScot (WSC) Shares Up 5.1%

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.30. 1,333,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 689,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,549,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 7,951.6% in the 4th quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1,502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,256,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,056,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

