William P. Chaney Sells 10,000 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) EVP William P. Chaney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,986,052.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.51. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.23 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RP shares. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RealPage from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $131,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

