William M. Lambert Sells 24,592 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $2,545,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MSA opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.31. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $110.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,741,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,257,000 after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,257,000 after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after acquiring an additional 206,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 992,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,617,000 after acquiring an additional 98,431 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSA Safety from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

