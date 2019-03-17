White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) and SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (SNMCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and SUNCORP GRP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group -38.26% 0.15% 0.13% SUNCORP GRP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and SUNCORP GRP LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $369.10 million 7.89 -$141.20 million ($10.49) -87.61 SUNCORP GRP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for White Mountains Insurance Group and SUNCORP GRP LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SUNCORP GRP LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S does not pay a dividend. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out -9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats SUNCORP GRP LTD/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About SUNCORP GRP LTD/S

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products. It also provides agribusiness, property, and equipment finance; home, personal, and small business loans; savings and transaction accounts; foreign exchange, and treasury products and services; and superannuation, funds administration, and financial planning services. The company was formerly known as Suncorp-Metway Limited and changed its name to Suncorp Group Limited in December 2010. Suncorp Group Limited was founded in 1902 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

