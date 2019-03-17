Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,769 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

