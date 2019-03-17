Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE) Shares Down 4.4%

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) was down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.82 and last traded at C$20.83. Approximately 166,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 154,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

