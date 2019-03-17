Western Digital Corp (WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.63 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Digital to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 12,027,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,687. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4,323.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 705.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Western Digital by 343.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 92,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Western Digital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 265,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

