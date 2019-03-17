Welltower (WELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.24

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $77.60, with a volume of 56765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,871,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,445,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,247,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 719,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

