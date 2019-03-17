Wells Fargo & Co Trims Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Target Price to $36.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.94. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,645,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $723,731,000 after buying an additional 441,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,865,000 after buying an additional 373,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,865,000 after buying an additional 373,404 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 20.4% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,929,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,347,000 after buying an additional 327,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 46.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,143,000 after buying an additional 467,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

