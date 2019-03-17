Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Price Target to $1.00

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.90. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Blueknight Energy Partners will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

