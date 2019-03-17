WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.88. WellCare Health Plans posted earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full-year earnings of $13.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.10 to $18.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WellCare Health Plans.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Shares of WCG stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.08. The company had a trading volume of 752,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $188.32 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.