Weibo Corp (WB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.11.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

