Wedbush Raises Oracle (ORCL) Price Target to $52.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

ORCL opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $193,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,683.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,486. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,821,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,519,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,037,611,000 after buying an additional 625,051 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 3,393,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

