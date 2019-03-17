Wedbush Increases Pivotal Software (PVTL) Price Target to $26.00

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PVTL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pivotal Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.23.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Pivotal Software stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $896,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,191 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pivotal Software by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.