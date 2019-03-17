Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zafgen Inc (ZFGN)

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zafgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for Zafgen’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.35. Zafgen has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFGN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 331.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 203,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 428.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 200.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 187.7% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 42,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

