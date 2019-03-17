Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $124.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

