Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

