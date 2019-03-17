Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $52.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

