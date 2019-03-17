Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $259.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

