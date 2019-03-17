Washington Prime Group (WPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPG. SunTrust Banks downgraded Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Prime Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of WPG opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.10 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.42%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Demchak sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $67,427.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,620 shares in the company, valued at $336,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Lindimore sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 286,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.