WARP (WARP) Price Reaches $0.0677

WARP (CURRENCY:WARP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. WARP has a market cap of $74,164.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WARP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WARP coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WARP has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004032 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000516 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WARP Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2016. WARP’s total supply is 1,095,224 coins. The Reddit community for WARP is /r/warpnet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WARP is www.warpcoin.com . The official message board for WARP is www.warpcoin.com/forum . WARP’s official Twitter account is @warpcoin

WARP Coin Trading

WARP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WARP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WARP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WARP using one of the exchanges listed above.

